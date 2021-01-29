San Antonio man's family wants justice after SAPD officers shot and killed him at South Park Mall

"It hurts me that he got killed by someone that should be protecting me, and my family and everybody else," said the sister of Erick Meija, 26.

SAN ANTONIO — A family says they want justice after San Antonio Police shot and killed a man at South Park Mall.

On Thursday night loved ones held a vigil to remember who they say is 26-year-old Erick Mejia. They met outside the mall where four veteran officers shot Mejia on Wednesday.

Mejia's sister Milexa Camargo has seen eyewitness videos capturing her brother's final moments.

"I still can't believe it that we won't see him anymore," she said. He wasn't perfect to be honest, but he wasn't doing anything wrong."

While San Antonio Police haven't identified the man, the family said it is Meija. The 26-year-old was driving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Police say Meija ran away from the officer and into South Park Mall. Eventually, police say Meija exited a store from the back, which is seen in cell phone video captured by an eyewitness. In that same video, you see police pointing their guns at Meija, who is also carrying a weapon. In the video, you hear police telling him to drop his weapon.

"I know he had a gun, and I am not going to justify him," his sister said. "But he never pointed at the police."

However, police said Meija did raise his gun toward the officers. In return, SAPD says four veteran officers fired off their guns striking Meija multiple times. The 26-year-old died in that parking lot with families watching nearby.

His family tells KENS 5 that police should have handled the situation differently.

"What I feel like they should have done in that moment was to try and calm him down," she said. "Not just kill him like he was some stray dog or something."

Meija's mother told KENS 5 her son had been to jail before, and said he was afraid of going back and scared of deportation.

"You don't think when you are scared, his sister said. He didn't want to go to jail. He didn't want to be deported."

The family said they want the officers held accountable. Meija's mom said she wants the four officers investigated and even fired. They want to see the body camera footage. Police Chief William McManus said the footage should be released within 60 days, which is new department policy. He said, on Wednesday, he needed to review the video before releasing more details about this case.