San Antonio police investigating alleged peepholes found at hotel

A couple says they discovered a peephole above the vanity in their room at the HillView Inn.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating alleged peepholes found at a northwest side hotel.

A local couple told KENS 5 they were staying at the HillView Inn off of Interstate 10 when they made a startling discovery.

The police are investigating, but management has not said if they will fix the issue.

Tracie Escamilla and her boyfriend Jason Thurman rented a room at the HillView Inn last weekend.

Everything seemed fine when they checked in.

“After we shared some intimate moments, I went to the shower and my boyfriend said, ‘Oh look, the tile has been moved.’ I went out and we both saw it and I said, 'That’s not some rat hole, that’s a manmade hole,’” Escamilla said.

The missing ceiling tile and the hole were located above the vanity in their hotel room.

Thurman says he heard a noise behind the wall before and searched the area.

“I wanted to know what’s going on behind the wall. There was a riser room and the door was wide open for anybody to just go up in there,” Thurman said.

A San Antonio Police Department report obtained by KENS 5 says an officer opened a room adjacent to where the couple was staying and found a peephole there too.

The police report states the riser room door Thurman found should not be open and maintenance did not come to work today.

Two peepholes were found, but no suspects or video cameras were found.

KENS 5 asked hotel management for a response, but they did not want to comment.

Escamilla is unsure what was captured, but says her privacy was invaded.

“That’s an invasion of privacy…You think that you’re going into a room and that it’s secure, and it was not,” Escamilla said.

She claims that management didn’t seem to care and didn’t move them to a different room. She hopes the hotel can be held accountable.

“I would be concerned. If that was my business, we don’t want our occupants to feel unsafe or to feel like somebody’s watching them,” Escamilla said.