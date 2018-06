A San Antonio resident has claimed the top prize of $4.777 million in the scratch ticket game, Ultimate 7’s.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at the Pik and Pak Food Mart at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. The store is eligible for the $10,000 retailer bonus.

Texas Lottery says this is the first of three top prizes worth $4.777 million to be claimed in this game. The game offers more than $142.8 million in total prizes.

