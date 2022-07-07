San Antonio River Walk ranked one of the most beautiful sights around the world, study says

SAN ANTONIO — We all know San Antonio is the place to be in the Lone Star State. And apparently, a recent study agrees.
The study found the San Antonio’s River Walk is one of the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world. Kuoni analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as "beautiful" most often.
San Antonio is number 16 out of 20 on the list. Here's the Top 20:
1. New York
2. Rome
3. Las Vegas
4. Barcelona
5. Paris
6. Prague
7. Cape Town
8. Abu Dhabi
9. Vancouver
10. Seattle
11. Dubai
12.Vienna
13. Madrid
14. Christchurch
15. San Francisco
16. San Antonio
17. Milan
18. Seville
19. Sydney
20. Brussels
"We are proud of this recognition for our city and our beautiful River Walk," said Communications Manager of Visit San Antonio Ja’Nise Solitaire.
More on KENS 5: