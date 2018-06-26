San Antonio Spurs Guard Danny Green is coming back to Corpus Christi for his annual Basketball clinics. During this time, he will be hosting a Meet & Greet for fans at the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay on June 29th.

The Meet & Greet will begin at 5:30pm in Suite 421 and will be open to all fans. Fans will be allowed to bring outside items to be signed, and items will be available for purchase on site.

Danny Green will be hosting his annual basketball clinic for the 6th year in Corpus Christi. The clinics will be taking place on June 30th & July 1st at Incarnate Word Academy. The clinic will be open to boys and girls ages 8-15 years. Starting time for the clinics will be at 10am to 2pm.

To register for the clinic contact Goldlevelse@gmail.com or call 210-401-0191.

