What we know about the suspects in this week's deadly San Antonio smuggling incident

Officials with the Mexican Consulate said one of the suspects is hospitalized as of Tuesday, and is a U.S. citizen.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the three suspects detained by San Antonio authorities responding to an abandoned semitruck where dozens of migrants were found dead Monday night is hospitalized at the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa facility on Westover Hills.

Officials with the local Mexican Consulate added the suspect is a U.S. national, confirmed that news while breaking down the number of people transported to San Antonio hospitals. Sixteen were taken to medical facilities, according to both SAFD authorities and the consul general, and five of them have died from their injuries, which officials said were primarily heat-related.

The Mexican Consulate said 13 remained hospitalized at the time they spoke to local media Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear what accounts for the discrepancy, but it's possible additional migrants separate from the initial 16 were hospitalized; SAPD Chief William McManus said police would continue to search the area around the semitruck this week for migrants who may have wandered away.

The condition of the hospitalized suspect wasn't given, nor have authorities provided information about any of the three people detained in what is the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history. On Monday night, McManus said it remained to be seen if any of the three suspects were "absolutely connected" to the smuggling incident.

Meanwhile, two Mexican men residing in the country illegally were taken into custody after police found the semitruck was registered to a home on Arnold Drive in north San Antonio, according to arrest documents. Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao were charged with being in possession of a firearm while in the country illegally, charges that could put them behind bars for up to a decade.

According to criminal complaints filed on Tuesday, police found several guns in the Arnold Drive residence while executing a search warrant. While being interviewed by Homeland Security, both men admitted to overstaying their U.S. visas. Neither, however, has been charged with smuggling, and it's unclear as of yet if they are part of the trio of detained suspects mentioned by McManus.

Homeland Security is leading what is now a federal investigation.