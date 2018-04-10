Special Olympics Texas’ (SOTX) 50th Annual Summer Games will be making the move to San Antonio and hosted by Morgan’s Wonderland and held at area venues from May 2, 2019 - May 5, 2019. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is SOTX’s largest competition of the year, featuring close to 3,000 athletes from all around the state of Texas.

Competitors will participate in one of five sports: Athletics (track & field), Cycling, Gymnastics, Soccer or Tennis. They will be supported by more than 800 coaches and 3,000 volunteers.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Toyota Field. The festivities will be co-emceed by a local community leader and a San Antonio area SOTX athlete and Global Messenger.

All athletes will parade into the stadium with their teams and will be formally introduced to the crowd before the torch – Flame of Hope – is passed and the cauldron is lit, signifying the official start of the 2019 Summer Games. Our special guest will declare the Games officially open. The Guardians of the Flame will be members of Texas law enforcement agencies, and the torch bearers will be athletes from five Texas regions.

The four-day competition will unfold on venues in and around Wonderland, Texas, the former Longhorn Quarry that now houses Morgan’s Wonderland, CRIT, NEISD’s Heroes Stadium, San Antonio FC’s Toyota Field and the STAR (South Texas Area Regional Soccer) Complex.

Special Olympics Texas provides opportunities for more than 58,800 Texas children and adults with intellectual disabilities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. For more information, visit www.SOTX.org.

