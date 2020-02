CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another area school district is closing its doors because of the flu.

San Diego ISD announced today that they are canceling classes this Friday, February 7, to take preventative measures against the flu and other germs by doing a deep cleaning at all district facilities.

According to San Diego District, classes will resume Monday, February 10th.

For more information, visit the San Diego ISD website.

