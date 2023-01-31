San Diego ISD delays school day Wednesday due to impending weather

The school district posted to their social media page to inform residents that students will have a delayed start as of Feb. 1. at 9 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With many counties around the Coastal Bend taking preimptive measures against possible freezing temperatures Tuesday night, San Diego Independent School District will have a delayed start Feb. 1.

The district added that buses will also run an hour later.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation have already been working to make sure roads in our northern counties are safe to drive on.

Bee, Live Oak, Goliad and Karnes County bridges and overpasses will all be treated Tuesday on I-37, US 181, US 59 and US 183, TxDOT officials said in a statement.