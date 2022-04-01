San Diego ISD returns to virtual learning following COVID-19 case uptick

According to Superintendent Rodrigo Pena, he hopes that the districts three day delay will act as a buffer for anyone who may be feeling under the weather.

SAN DIEGO, Texas — Duval County recently announced that it would be the first school district in the Coastal Bend to resume virtual learning.

The announcement came from the district early Tuesday morning. Students were set to go back to the classroom on Jan. 5, but instead students will attend class online through Jan. 7.

According to Superintendent Rodrigo Pena, the move back to virtual learning is a result of a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

"A lot of the families got together during the holidays," Pena said. "They revealed out of town they attended large gatherings, and I mean this is a consequence of that."

Dr. Pena hopes that the districts three day delay will act as a buffer for anyone who may be feeling under the weather. The plan is for classes to resume in person on Monday, Jan. 10.

