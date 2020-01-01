SAN DIEGO, Texas — A 28-year-old man from San Diego, Texas, was arrested Saturday in connection with a stabbing.

It happened at a home on County Road 303 just outside the San Diego city limits.

According to police, 28-year-old Dunn Everett was arrested after deputies in Duval County said he stabbed another person four times in the chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital and as of 5 p.m. Tuesday their condition was unknown.

Deputies said Everett is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

