Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The San Diego community is mourning the loss of Roberto Saenz, one of their well-known residents who passed away after a long battle against brain cancer.

Saenz died Sunday. He was 26, but had been fighting cancer since 2009.

Family members said the whole community was always behind him and his fight, saying he was a "superhero" gone too soon -- he was San Diego's superhero and was loved by all who knew him.

"Humble, down to earth. A really a genuine human being," Saenz' cousin Ray Vela said.

"He was a very hard worker," Saenz' best friend Rey Trevino said.

Superman flags were flying for Saenz Thursday. Trevino said it is a representation of his fight against brain cancer.

"That S symbol represents hope, faith and love," Trevino said.

Saenz's cousin said he received the devastating diagnosis in 2009 after getting sick at his junior prom.

"His mom had to go pick him up and then they took him to the doctor, and that's when they started all the tests," Vela said.

According to family and friends, Saenz put up a heroic fight against brain tumors and cancer, never showing how sick he was.

"I never saw him as sick because he lived his life to the fullest, and he always made the best out of his life," Trevino said.

"Always smiling, never showing signs of any hurting," Vela said. "Never complained. He was Superman."

Even after Saenz's diagnosis, he maintained a sense of normalcy running cross country and being the kicker for his football team.

"He was one of our top runners and we made it to state with him," Trevino said. "It was a blessing to have run with him."

After nine years, Saenz had to hang up his cape, leaving a powerful mark on his hometown of San Diego.

"I can't see ya, but I'll wait for ya," Trevino said.

"He's a hero," Vela said.

MD Anderson published an article about Saenz' journey, and you can find the story by clicking here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII