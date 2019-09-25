CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sgt. Bonnie Santos from San Diego, Texas surprised an aspiring police officer with presents at her sixth birthday party.

Six-year-old Aubbree Soliz wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

Soliz first saw Santos at the Courthouse where her mom works. Santos said that Soliz told her how much she wants to be an officer one day. Soliz's mother invited Santos to Aubree's sixth birthday on Saturday.

To Aubree's surprise Santos showed up, and she wasn't empty-handed. Santos gave Aubbree three bags full of toys, a t-shirt, and some cool police swag.

"It's nice to know that there are children that still look up to us. I know that several children have had a bad experience with officers for whatever reason or whatever encounter it was. So they don't go looking for us when we need the help," Santos said.

Santos wants to encourage all kids to follow their dreams, no matter how big or small.

According to Santos, if you work hard enough, you will get to where you want to be.

Aubree's parents said that Santos really made their daughter's birthday something special and they will always be grateful.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: