SAN DIEGO, Texas — When an emergency happens, first responders in San Diego, Texas said, communication is key, but what if someone involved can't even speak clearly?

That's why officials and residents gathered in the small Texas town to learn how to effectively communicate with individuals who have Autism.

Nela Velasquez said Thursday's is something she's been looking forward to since her child is autistic.

"It's vital that the first responders are aware of how they can help that individual. How they can help them to safety because sometimes their nonverbal," Velasquez

Sheriff's deputies, police officers, and firefighters all learned how to help someone who communicates differently in case of an emergency.

"They helped us with how to deal with some of their issues. Whether they were in a car accident or there was an emergency. These are some of the items you can use to try to calm their child down," Fire Chief Juan Soliz said.

It's essential to learn the signs of autism so people don't get confused with someone who may be under the influence.

"I'm glad that we're able to get some of the tactics to understand them and notice. 'Hey maybe he's autistic or he has a mental disorder ok lets try something different. We're talking to him he's not cooperating, but he's not cooperating because that's his nature,'" Soliz said.

Velasquez hopes the community will become more aware of autistic individuals to be sure those who can't communicate clearly, can get the message across if needed.

"We know each other, so we know the struggles that we all go thru, so it feels amazing to have it all come together," Velasquez said.

