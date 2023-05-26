South Texas high school senior dies in car crash hours before graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A milestone day that is usually filled with pride and laughter turned tragic early Friday morning in San Diego, Texas.
Alexander Guerra, 18, a San Diego High School senior, was killed in a car crash Friday, hours before he was set to graduate, according to the Alice Echo News-Journal.
Another student, Louis Pena, 18, was arrested after the crash on intoxication manslaughter charges after admitting to authorities he had been drinking and driving, the Echo-News reports. He was released on bond Friday around 11 a.m.
The two students were in an F-250 on FM 1554 when the driver, identified as Pena, failed to maintain his lane, went into a ditch, lost control and struck a fence, Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez with Texas DPS told the Echo-News.
The district posted to their social media page Friday that they "are saddened about the passing of our beloved senior student today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."
The district decided to proceed with the graduation ceremony this evening at 8 p.m. The student will be honored at the ceremony, officials from the district said.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.