South Texas high school senior dies in car crash hours before graduation

One San Diego ISD student was killed in the crash and another was charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the Alice Echo-News Journal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A milestone day that is usually filled with pride and laughter turned tragic early Friday morning in San Diego, Texas.

Alexander Guerra, 18, a San Diego High School senior, was killed in a car crash Friday, hours before he was set to graduate, according to the Alice Echo News-Journal.

Another student, Louis Pena, 18, was arrested after the crash on intoxication manslaughter charges after admitting to authorities he had been drinking and driving, the Echo-News reports. He was released on bond Friday around 11 a.m.

The two students were in an F-250 on FM 1554 when the driver, identified as Pena, failed to maintain his lane, went into a ditch, lost control and struck a fence, Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez with Texas DPS told the Echo-News.

The district posted to their social media page Friday that they "are saddened about the passing of our beloved senior student today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

The district decided to proceed with the graduation ceremony this evening at 8 p.m. The student will be honored at the ceremony, officials from the district said.

