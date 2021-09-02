San Patricio County expecting 300 COVID-19 vaccines, planning clinic for Thursday

The clinic will be walk-up style and patrons can register online or over the phone.

SINTON, Texas — The San Patricio County Health District is expecting their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, Clara Rieder, Public Health Preparedness Manager in San Patricio County said today on a Facebook live. 300 doses are expected to be in the shipment.

The clinic will be Thursday, Feb. 11, and will be a walk-up style clinic at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W 5th St. in Sinton, at the Civic Center.

Patrons will be able to reserve appointments online today starting at 1 p.m. by calling 361-201-0551. A waiting list will be made for those who are unable to make an appointment today, Reider said.

Patrons can also register online with a link that will be posted to the San Patricio County Department of Public Health's Facebook page at 1 p.m.

