x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

San Patricio County reports 167 new COVID-19 cases in last two weeks

Their current case count is now 1,883, a statement from county officials said. 1,743 of those patients have recovered.
Credit: Facebook: San Patricio Emergency Management

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County has added 167 new COVID-19 cases to their count over the last 14 days. Their current case count is now 1,883, a statement from county officials said. 1,743 of those patients have recovered.

84 people have died due to COVID-19 complications in the county.

Credit: San Patricio County

The statement was given after questions arose about whether the county judge can apply to remove Texas' face-covering restrictions. In order to apply for the mask exemption, the county has to have less than 20 cases in a 14-day period, officials said.

RELATED: San Patricio County Judge tests positive for COVID-19

The judge can reapply for the exemptions to GA-29, the governor's face-covering order, after a 30-day waiting period after exceeding 20 cases in a 14-day period.

RELATED: San Patricio County commissioners opt to let mask mandate expire Sept. 30, will reinforce if COVID-19 cases rise again

Officials ask that residents call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for any questions. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: