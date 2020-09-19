Be prepared for flooding in San Patricio County, NWS reports

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — In San Patricio County, folks living in low lying areas should keep an eye out for flooding as Tropical Storm Beta moves closer to our community this weekend.
San Patricio County officials said the National Weather Service is calling for flash flooding in that area. That means folks who live along creeks and rivers need to take the necessary precautions to prepare.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also put the states rescue teams on standby.
