SINTON, Texas — Get your boots and cowboy hats ready for the annual San Patricio and Aransas County Agriculture and Homemaking Show.
KIII anchor Leslie Adami was Live in Sinton, where the annual event brings in tons of smiles.
The show ends this weekend, but there's still plenty to do.
Leslie met with sixth-grader Dax Algueseva from AC Blunt Middle School, tenth grader Mason Fishbeck from Sinton High School, and the president of San Patricio & Aransas County A&H show John Steelhammer.
