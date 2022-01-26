Students prepare to show pigs at San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show

3News reporter Julissa Garza spoke with some students Wednesday morning before a busy day of showing their animals!

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County and Aransas County A&H Livestock show is in full swing this week!

It’s been a busy week for South Texas families and 3News reporter Julissa Garza spent Wednesday morning with a few students before their busy day of showing their animals.

Wednesday was all about the judging of pigs. Students, with the help of their parents, woke up bright and early to make sure their pigs were show ready.

Sydney Knox is a Sinton High School student. Knox has been raising chickens since she was in 3rd grade and for the past two years has shown pigs. Her pig Petunia is 272 pounds!

Elliott Stroman is with Wildcat 4H and has been showing pigs since he was three years old. His aunt is who got him into showing pigs and he loves it. In preparation for the show, he makes sure to feed his animals, make sure they’re hydrated, practices his showmanship, and much more.

Elliott says his favorite part about being part of the livestock show is everything. From showing off his skills to meeting new people.

Kotton West has been showing pigs since he was three years old. Kotton has traveled across the country to different livestock shows competing. For the San Patricio and Aransas County Livestock show, he is showing six pigs!

Kotton says raising these animals has taught him many things including responsibility. It takes a lot of time and effort to raise these animals. Taking care of these animals and preparing them for show takes a team. It’s not just students involved but also their parents.

Kotton, like many students, gets help from his parents. Lyndi West, Kotton’s mom, is a former ag teacher and raised pigs herself. She has passed that tradition on to her kids and is right by their side helping them raise their animals and prepare for show.

“It takes everyone from mom and dad, sisters and brothers,” said West.

The livestock show continues this week, click here for the entire schedule.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.