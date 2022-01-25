San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show celebrates 10 years of the 'Special Show'

The arena is a safe space environment, under close supervision, where children with special needs have the opportunity to show livestock animals in the ring.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families in Sinton had a great time at the San Patricio and Aransas County A & H Special Show early Tuesday morning.

The mission behind the show is a simple one: to ensure that everyone feels included. Janna William, mother of Jillian Williams-Coffee, the show's founder, said that her children always wanted little ones with special needs to have an opportunity to participate in all of the livestock fun.

"We've heard some phenomenal feedback, from parents, from family members, and just from the community in general," Williams said. "It's just a special event that has taken off and we're just so excited that it's still able to keep going."

Children from across the Coastal Bend were able to interact with goats, sheep and even llamas. Patricia Palomo, along with her grandson Braden, have attended the event every year since it started.

"We are very blessed that the A&H show puts on this for kids with disabilities," Palomo said.

Junior Ambassador, Kotton West, helps guide children through the event. He said he knows that his role has a major impact on their lives.

"You get to help a lot of people," West said. "You get to help kids that know what 4-H is about, and you get to put them in 4-H and see what to do, and hopefully they'll join in."

The arena is a safe space environment, under close supervision, where children play with animals they may not otherwise have an opportunity to get close to.

"It's really cool to see, it's really good for all of the kids to come and enjoy what all the kids do.," West said.

Children who attended the show, could be seen smiling ear to ear with their trophies. It's a sense of joy organizers hope will inspire them in the future.



"It's the smiles. You cannot put a price tag on the smiles that we see here today," Williams said.

