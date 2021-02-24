San Patricio authorities searching for missing elderly man

William Robert Grabowske, 83, was last seen Sunday, Feb. 21 around his home in Peaceful Valley in Old San Patricio, officials said.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 83-year-old missing man who suffers from dementia, officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he could be in Nueces or San Patricio Counties. He does not have a vehicle or phone.

If you have seen Mr. Grabowske call the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office at 361-364-9600.

