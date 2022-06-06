San Patricio Co. Sheriff instructs office to remain prepared amid recent school threats

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Riviera said that there are seven school districts in the county and he’s not sure if he has the manpower to protect them all.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said he’s not sure why law-enforcement in Uvalde did not go in immediately and confront the shooter at Robb Elementary.

Rivera said he knows that the next incident can happen anywhere and he’s told his deputies they better be prepared.

”Are we ready? We don’t know. If we don’t know the mindset of our employees on whether or not they’re going to make an entry, not sure what’s going to happen," Rivera said. "So we need to be prepared, we need to have a mindset that when someone is needs our help we’re coming blazing.”

Rivera pointed out that there are seven school districts in the county and he’s not sure if he has the manpower to protect them all.

"We have seven school districts in this county And I worry do we have enough police officers at each school?" Rivera said.

While state lawmakers are looking at coming up with ways to better protect area schools, Rivera feels there’s one thing that has to be done.

"I think we need to mandate school districts to have police officers at each school, I hate to say that we have to do that," Rivera said.

Riviera added that he'd rather see armed officers at every school because we are at that point in society where that now has to be done.

