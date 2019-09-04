ODEM, Texas — Investigators are releasing more information about some illegal gambling raids conducted across several counties back in February.

They now say roughly $232,000 in cash was seized from bank accounts connected with the Silver Dollar Bar on Highway 77 near Odem, Texas. Law officers said the money was generated by 8-liner machines.

66-year-old Eddy Frost and his wife Karrian Frost were arrested during that raid. Investigators said they had bank accounts scattered all across South Texas to hold the gambling money.

According to investigators, Frost was using an auction house just down the road from the Silver Dollar to funnel the money. Investigators were sent to El Paso with a search warrant to seize the cash.

The San Patricio County District Attorney said the problem reaches farther than illegal gambling. He said people caught in those establishments could get hurt.

"People holding up those establishments and most of the people who are in there playing those games are elderly and there's a huge chance for those people to be hurt," District Attorney Sam Smith said.

Overall, nine people were arrested in the crackdown. The Frosts have since bonded out but they face charges of keeping a gambling place and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The case will now go to a grand jury.