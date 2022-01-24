Meet this year's San Patricio County and Aransas County Livestock Show royalty

The Queen's Contest, just like any other event in the livestock show, takes a lot of work and preparation.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A South Texas tradition we know and love continues this week, livestock shows! The San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Livestock show is underway.

The queen’s contest was the very first event for the livestock show and 3News reporter Julissa Garza got a chance to speak with the livestock show royalty!

Torri McClellen was crowned as this year's queen. She is a senior at Odem High School, and this is her last year participating in the livestock show.

"I did participate last year, and I got third runner up, but I came back this year saying this is my year I'm going to win so I'm glad that I was actually able to win,” McClellen said.

As queen, Torri will be handing out ribbons and buckles to winners. She will also be helping other participants with their animals and tori will also be showing chickens!

Torrid has been showing chickens since she was a sophomore, and she says there have been some obstacles preparing but she's ready!

"With chickens it's super difficult especially with the weather because the cold they don't really perform well in the cold, but everything brings a new challenge, but you just have to get over those challenges,” McClellen said.

This is Torri’s senior year and like everyone she is hoping for grand champion.

3News reporter Julissa Garza also got a chance to speak with second runner up who was just as excited to be part of this tradition.

Sydney Mutchler she was crowned second runner up. She is a junior at Sinton High School and in the contest was representing the Clover T 4-H.

Sydney will be handing out ribbons, but this past weekend she showed heifers and on Wednesday she will be showing pigs!

“With two animals it's kind of a lot, but you just have to manage your time well. I keep my pigs at the Sinton ag barn and my friends hold my heifers for me, so I just check on them and feed them,” Mutchler said. “It's fun though there's a lot that goes into it, but you learn a lot.”

