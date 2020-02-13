SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Commissioners in San Patricio County passed a $1.5 million spending package to upgrade their communication system.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera says he welcomes that $1.5 million that County Commissioners are going to invest in that radio system because they are simply behind the times.

The operators at the San Patricio 911 Center can get information to officers through the computer or by phone. They also have radio communications to allow them to speak with a deputy.

According to Rivera, the radio communications system he and his deputies use is outdated because it doesn't allow them to freely talk over the radio with Corpus Christi police and other departments.

"This new system that Corpus Christi and San Patricio County have adopted will allow us to be more transparent because agencies coming across the bay can talk with us without even having to push a button," Rivera said

Rivera says the $1.5 million that County Commissioners have approved to improve the radio system will pay for things like new portable radios. Sinton police will use the 18 handheld sets, and the sheriff is going to program them himself.

"We're going to replace a total of 13 repeaters, and includes Ingleside here in Sinton and Mathis and on top of that we're replacing 80 of our portables and reprogramming and updating all of our mobile units," Rivera said

By the end of 2020, the new radio system will be in place.

