San Patricio County court offices ready for move-in at old Sinton Walmart

County judge David Krebs told 3NEWS in March that some of the county's offices will be housed in the old store while the courthouse is being renovated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in San Patricio County have moved out of the courthouse and into the old Walmart in Sinton.



Why? Because that’s where the county offices will be located for the next five years as employees wait for the county’s new justice center to be built.



Until that is ready, however, the San Patricio County residents will be able to get their vehicle registration renewed there, as well as pay property taxes there.



After that -- the courthouse will be renovated and 10,000 sq. ft. will be added to it.

Once the county moves back in, there’s a possibility that the county will continue to utilize its current digs.

"Now we’ve got some other offices that are getting outdated," San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said in March. "The buildings and stuff we may just decide to stay in here and move some of those other departments into this.”

