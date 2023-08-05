San Patricio County court offices ready for move-in at old Sinton Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in San Patricio County have moved out of the courthouse and into the old Walmart in Sinton.
Why? Because that’s where the county offices will be located for the next five years as employees wait for the county’s new justice center to be built.
Until that is ready, however, the San Patricio County residents will be able to get their vehicle registration renewed there, as well as pay property taxes there.
After that -- the courthouse will be renovated and 10,000 sq. ft. will be added to it.
Once the county moves back in, there’s a possibility that the county will continue to utilize its current digs.
"Now we’ve got some other offices that are getting outdated," San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said in March. "The buildings and stuff we may just decide to stay in here and move some of those other departments into this.”
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Your 2023 guide to Buc Days
- Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years
- Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant scammer, returns to date, police say
- President Joe Biden commutes Corpus Christi woman's drug sentence
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.