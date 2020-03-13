SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A local emergency manager in San Patricio County received a certification that only 2,000 people around the world are awarded.

Sara Williams earned the Certified Emergency Manager recognition, which she's been working on since 2018. The certification has many requirements including years of service, contributions to the community, written essays and more.

Williams said it "gives the county legitimacy to their program."

"It validates the hard work as an emergency manager that we put into what we do, and it validates all the training and the effort that we put into maintaining our credentials and ensuring that we're capable of doing the job that were put in charge of," Williams said.

Williams will be attending the international conference later this year in California where she will formally accept her award.

