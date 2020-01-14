SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Every employee that works for San Patricio County and who is not an elected official will be seeing an increase in their paycheck beginning Wednesday.

County Judge David Krebs said that when the county was looking over its 2020 budget there was money left over, so around 200 employees could get a thousand dollars a year raise.

According to Krebs, the raise was way overdue since many of the employees are making $11-15 an hour. Krebs does not want to see employees leave their county jobs for the new steel mill being built outside of town.

"I want to keep employees we've had for 10 or 15 years because they're the backbone of the county organization they've been here and known what's going on I don't want to train anybody else," Krebs said.

Krebs hopes that the county can continue and give pay raises in the coming years to employees who keep the county running.

