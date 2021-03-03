San Patricio County health authorities say masks will still be required at courthouse, county offices

For a few months now, the fairgrounds in San Patricio County has been hosting jury trials to continue the justice process. That arrangement has been working.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Following Governor Abbott's pull back on COVID-19 restrictions in Texas, the San Patricio Health Authority said: "Not so fast" when it comes to making changes to jury trials.

"We'll all be evaluating both this week and into the future as we tend to watch the cases," said Dr. James Mobley, the San Patricio Health Authority.

For a few months now, the fairgrounds in San Patricio County has been hosting jury trials to continue the justice process. Since then, jury trials are running as smoothly and safe as possible, and because of that, Dr. Mobley said changes overnight are not expected.

"I've actually been out and walked the venue and it's stood up very, very well to the present time, and so my guess is, they will not be anxious to make any changes since it's working well," Mobley said.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs wrote on the county website:

"The face covering requirement for all San Patricio County buildings remains in place. Anyone working or entering the Courthouse or other County buildings must wear a face covering. NOTHING HAS CHANGED - Keeping our Community safe remains a top priority!"

Dr. Mobley said it will be a group effort to keep any COVID-19 spike from happening.

"Now we got freedom that we never had before and with freedom comes responsibility," Mobley said. "The only thing worse than continuing the masks is getting them back on."

Mobley added that wearing a mask out in public is in the best interest of the community.