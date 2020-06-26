San Patricio County issues mask order

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Judge David Krebs has issued an executive order mandating all employees or visitors in business establishments to wear face coverings.



San Patricio officials say the order will go into effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31 unless the time period is modified by Kreb’s request.



All people 10 years or older, will be required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when out in public.



According to officials, a face covering can include a homemade mask such as a handkerchief, scarf, or bandanna.



Officials say a fine of up to $1000 will be handed out for each violation.