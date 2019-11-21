SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County has received more than 80 new body cameras that won't just be equipped on sheriff's deputies, but also their jailers.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, his deputies and jailers are currently going through three-hour training with the body cameras. San Patricio County has trained 50 officers, but many more will go through the class.

Rivera said juries hear testimony from officers every day, and sometimes juries don't believe what happened, so the body cams are an excellent tool to provide digital evidence.

According to Rivera, sometimes there are fights in the jail, and having his jailers equipped with cameras allows them to record the whole event so they know what happened first hand when it comes to filing charges later on.

"Things are happening around the world that put the officers in jeopardy. A lot of times, they are not believed at what happened. So this is a good way for them to protect them as well. We've had incidents where officers are to blame for doing things they didn't do. This is a good way to show this is not what happened," Rivera said.

After each shift, the deputy or jailer will download the video to a central location. The video will be kept for 180 days and in some cases, even longer, depending on the case.

The body cameras are also capable of taking snapshots at a crime scene.

Rivera said no law requires officers to have the cameras on around the clock, but they can certainly turn them on when something happens.

Rivera hopes to have the cameras live throughout the department by Dec. 1.

