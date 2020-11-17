San Patricio County Judge test's positive for COVID-19

The county says the Judge will be working from home over the next ten days.

Monday afternoon San Patricio County’s Health Preparedness Department reported 31 new cases since Friday, November 13, bringing the County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count 1747.

The County’s active case count is 119 and there has been 84 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. The county’s says their immediate risk of transmission is intermediate.

