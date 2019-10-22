SINTON, Texas — Kids in San Patricio County had the opportunity Tuesday to see how and where a lot of goods come from.

Over 1,000 fourth graders from different school districts joined Ag in the Classroom at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Sinton to learn about animals, farming, and much more.

According to organizers, the event is meant to show the children how it all starts and possibly even inspire them to head into a career in agriculture.

Local farmers and agricultural extension offices gave kids the scope of wildlife and agriculture and the importance of it.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: