Here's how San Patricio County residents can get mortgage assistance

Endeavors, a national nonprofit serving people in crisis, will host an emergency mortgage assistance fair on Friday, April 8 in Sinton, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from another report on a similar program.

San Patricio County residents can get help with their mortgage if they were impacted by COVID-19.

Endeavors, a national nonprofit serving people in crisis, will host an emergency mortgage assistance fair on Friday, April 8, in Sinton, Texas. Eligible residents with the correct documentation can apply for mortgage assistance at that time.

Endeavors was awarded a $6.9 million from the CARES Act to provide mortgage assistance through the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TEMAP).

The program provides mortgage assistance to homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The program pays up to six consecutive months of a household’s mortgage payments, including mortgage arrears, with at least one of those months covering a future mortgage payment.

The meeting will be held at the San Patricio County Civic Center Meeting Room at 291 West 5th Street in Sinton from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information about Endeavor, eligibility requirements and documentation, visit https://endeavors.org/temap/.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.