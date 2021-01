The testing will be done at the Gregory-Portland Middle School parking lot Thursday, Jan. 7.

PORTLAND, Texas — San Patricio County will host a free COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, Jan 7.

The testing will be done in the Gregory-Portland Middle School parking lot from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is not needed to get tested.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms like loss of taste, fever or difficulty breathing, among other symptoms, can be tested.

