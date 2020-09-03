SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Officials in San Patricio County are fighting to get another seat on the Port Commission, but it doesn't appear that that's going to happen anytime in the foreseeable future.

San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said he has sent a letter to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales dated Feb. 26, and so far he says he hasn't heard a single thing back.

The letter is asking Canales to give San Patricio County a second Port commissioner. Krebs said it is a critical need, especially since Nueces County is looking right now at replacing one of its outgoing representatives on the Port commission.

"All I got is a receipt showing that she read it sometime after lunch," Krebs said. "I have not heard anything back from Judge Canales and I don't know where to go from here."

3News reached out to Canales and received a response to the letter.

"His letter is not appropriate because it is not a legally appropriate solution," Canales said. "Only the legislature can make those statutory changes."

Krebs said the County went to state lawmakers during the last legislative session to see if they would allow San Patricio County another commissioner. That idea was turned down.

"We do not have anyone representing this county on long range planning, which means the Port can do long range planning and we have no idea what they're talking about or what's going on until everything is done," Krebs said.

Krebs said he has asked in the past why the idea of a second San Patricio County Port commissioner isn't even being considered.

"My position has always been that I believe as the Nueces County Judge that the allotment that we have currently is the correct allotment," Canales said. "How do I come to that conclusion? Very simple. Everything in our county regarding representation is based on population."

Canales also indicated that this issue is not on her priority list and that perhaps sometime over the summer it could be discussed again.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: