x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

San Patricio County online vaccine registration down due to demand, phone bank open to make appointments

Ten people are manning the phones, so officials are asking residents to be patient.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss. Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather, and hobbled transportation hubs and highways. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool, File)

San Patricio County officials say they are having issues with online vaccine registration due to demand. Anyone who wants to register needs to call 361-201-0551.

Ten people are manning the phones, so officials are asking residents to be patient. 

700 people are able to sign up through the phone registration system.

The first dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held on March 2 and 3 beginning at 9 a.m. each day in the Arena of the Fairgrounds located at 219 W. 5th Street in Sinton.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: