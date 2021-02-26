San Patricio County online vaccine registration down due to demand, phone bank open to make appointments

Ten people are manning the phones, so officials are asking residents to be patient.

San Patricio County officials say they are having issues with online vaccine registration due to demand. Anyone who wants to register needs to call 361-201-0551.

700 people are able to sign up through the phone registration system.

The first dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held on March 2 and 3 beginning at 9 a.m. each day in the Arena of the Fairgrounds located at 219 W. 5th Street in Sinton.

