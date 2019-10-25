MATHIS, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff's investigators arrested the person accused of stabbing a man near Mathis Wednesday night.

33-year-old Gerarado Ray Gonzalez was arrested Friday afternoon at his residence in Mathis.

Gonzalez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 53-year-old victim remains hospitalized at Spohn Memorial in Corpus Christi, recovering from multiple stab wounds.

