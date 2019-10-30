San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said he is worried about public safety. He said ambulances simply are not showing up when called.

The sheriff said some private ambulance dispatchers have reported their units to be out of service and unavailable when, according to the sheriff, there's no good reason for that.

Rivera said that the Allegiance Ambulance Service in Odem, Texas, and Air Med in Taft have not been responding to all of the 911 calls for mutual aid assistance, and he's not happy about that at all.

"This could cost someone their life," Rivera said.

The sheriff said he is upset that over the weekend, an ambulance from the Corpus Christi Fire Department had to be called to San Patricio County because the private ambulance services in Taft and Odem told dispatchers their vehicles were out of service and they couldn't respond to the mutual aid requests.

"We know their ambulances aren't out of service," Rivera said.

The sheriff was so upset about what's going on that he told San Patricio County Commissioners about it since they are among those who hold the purse strings to the monthly payments made to the ambulance services.

Rivera now has his 911 dispatchers read off a script when or if an ambulance service won't send a vehicle to an emergency mutual aid request.

"They say, 'Are you refusing to provide service?' Then they come," Rivera said.

Sinton EMS Director Brandy Garcia said her crews usually take care of county and city emergency calls, but when they are all booked up...

"We went to the Allegiance Ambulance Service in Odem for answers and were told to call a supervisor," Garcia said.

An Allegiance spokeswoman told 3News over the phone that her company provides daily mutal aid to San Patricio County and that the company was going to investigate the sheriff's concerns. In another phone call, 3News was also able to get in touch with a spokesperson for Air Med out of the Valley. They said they never refuse mutual aid requests and if they do, it is because their truck is actually out of service.

