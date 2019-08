SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The Mathis Fire Department is currently working a structure fire Wednesday at Fojtik Auction & Equipment Company off Interstate 37.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, units are at the scene, and they believe a broken power pole caused the fire.

Sinton and Odem Fire Department were called to the scene to assist in the fire.

