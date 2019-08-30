TAFT, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Investigators announced Thursday that they arrested two suspects for the recent cotton slashing incidents near Taft.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, arrest warrants were issued and served on Taft residents 20-year-old Charles Walker Rhodes and 17-year-old Justin Wayne Pullin for Felony Criminal Mischief.

Both suspects were arrested in Taft by San Patricio County Sheriff’s investigators and are currently in custody in jail pending bond set Friday.

Investigators followed leads from surveillance videos and interviews.

