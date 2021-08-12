San Patricio County unveils new rail facility that will bring jobs to the Coastal Bend

The company has a team of nearly 100 workers at the facility and told 3News that most were hired from among the local population.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — The Gulf Coast Growth Ventures plastics plant in San Patricio County continues to push forward with the completion of a new rail facility built by the Savage Company.

The new system includes 36 rails of track and is essentially designed to move product from the plant out of the county. According to San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, the partnership with Savage is not only vital, but good for business.

"They've been in business for 75 years," Krebs said. "They have over 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and even over in Saudi Arabia. This is the perfect partner to work with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures because of the caliber of industry and partnership they brought into the county."

The company has a team of nearly 100 workers at the facility and told 3News that most were hired from among the local population.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.