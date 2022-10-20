San Patricio moms have new resource to help with postpartum depression

The United Way of the Coastal Bend is expanding its free Nurse-Family Partnership program, that was previously only available in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moms in San Patricio County now have a new resource to help them deal with postpartum depression.

It's a resource that until now, was only available in Nueces County. The United Way of the Coastal Bend is expanding its free Nurse-Family Partnership program.

Specially trained nurses will work with the new moms from early into pregnancy through the child's second birthday. The Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee found mental health conditions were one of the leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths in Texas. One local mother, Coco Olinger, is sharing how the program helped her.

"We're scared to say that we have postpartum depression, because we legit think someone's gonna take our kids," Olinger said. "That's why I didn't say anything for a long time."

Coco Olinger struggled with severe depressive disorder.

"We just we need more counseling for postpartum," Olinger said. "And we need more than just posters on the wall."

Program Director Laura Drummond was the voice Coco didn't know she needed.

"Laura was asking the right questions, even though I was saying no, because moms do that," Olinger said. "We're like, 'we got it, we got it, we got it,' and she just kept asking the right thing."

Drummond wants mothers to know that there's no need to feel ashamed if they don't feel their mental well-being is where it needs to be.

"You might be perfectly happy, and then all of a sudden, you're crying," Drummond said. "That's normal. But if it's going past those next few weeks, and you're just, you don't have the drive, you don't want to get out of bed."

Drummond said it's beyond your usual "baby blues" symptoms. It can be frightening for new moms to share their emotions.

"A lot of women feel like they can't or shouldn't, because then if I have these feelings, what kind of mom am I," Drummond said.

Dr. Adriana Dyurich is a counselor specializing in postpartum mood disorders, she said many mental health cases go unreported.

"The attention goes to the baby, and very little attention goes to the mom," Dyurich said. "So pediatricians are asking the right questions, 'how are you feeling?' But then a pediatrician is not supposed to treat a mother, they cannot help them, the most they can say is 'you should find help.'"

Programs like the Nurse-Family Partnership are making strides so mothers have the support they need.

"If they're having intrusive thoughts, sometimes of hurting themselves or hurting somebody else, even their babies, they shouldn't feel ashamed to talk about it," Dyurich said.

The Nurse-Family Partnership program is now serving the San Patricio community in addition to Nueces County.

If you're a first-time mother, 28 weeks pregnant at the time of enrollment, and also meet the income requirements, you may be eligible to participate in this program. Click here, to learn more.

