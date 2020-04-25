SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The San Patricio Sheriff's County has added some necessary fashion accessories to their uniforms.

According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Oscar Rivera, an employee's wife took the time to make 80 masks for the Sheriff's Department, 10 for the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, and one for their beloved K9 -- Diesel.

"When the pandemic started, we were in trouble with only a single mask available per employee," stated Sheriff Oscar Rivera.



Sheriff Rivera says Veronica Brooks, an employee’s wife, has been like an angel to the department after she created face masks using old uniforms that the Sheriffs no longer used.

The tan masks Brooks manufactured match the Sheriff's uniforms exactly, says Sheriff Rivera.

Many local organizations such as hospitals, Sheriff's departments, and homeless shelters have relied heavily on the help and donations of face masks from volunteers and the community.

