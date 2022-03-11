San Patricio sheriff's department holds candlelight vigil in honor of Betsy Mandujano

Betsy's vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way drunk driver on the Harbor Bridge. The support poured in once the news broke out.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the two people that were killed in a car crash on the Harbor Bridge November 2 was a San Patricio County employee.

The sheriff's department hosted a vigil for Betsy Mandujano to honor her life.

San Patricio County Sheriff, Oscar Rivera spoke with 3NEWS and said, "For 10 years, Betsy Mandujano was an operator for the San Patricio County sheriff's department. On Sunday, the people of San Patrico the people of San Pat came together in honor of her."

Rivera explained, "I met Betsy when she was 27 years old as an applicant for the San Patricio County sheriff's department as a dispatcher."

Betsy's vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way drunk driver on the harbor bridge. The support poured in once the news broke out.

"From far down as Nueces County constable's offices and other agencies and counties around us." Rivera added.

As the community remembered the beautiful Betsy, candles were lit, hugs were passed, and tears fell. Mandujano was taken away too soon as she was only 37-year-old.

Sheriff Rivera told 3NEWS, he made the right decision hiring Betsy 10 years ago as she changed his life. He stated, "They catch the calls when they're at their worst and she had a good saying and always said, 'we're our best when you're at your worst' and she was so true about that."

"We'll overcome this. It's going to take time, but we'll overcome this. Sadly, the good lord had better plan for her than we did, and we'll overcome that." Rivera added.

Funeral services will be on Saturday; however, details are still limited.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.