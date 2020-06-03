SINTON, Texas — The San Patricio Sheriff's Office is warning people of a scam that began in an HEB parking lot in Sinton, Texas.

According to authorities, they received several accounts from different parties that a couple with small children are selling fake gold jewelry to citizens after giving a false story, claiming they are from out of town and hungry.

"Some people with small children are standing in the parking lot giving a sob story about being from out of state and losing all their money. They say the kids are hungry and they need help. They bring out heavy 'gold' jewelry stamped with 18k and get people to give them sometimes hundreds of dollars for it," stated Sheriff Oscar Rivera in a Facebook post.

Authorities say at least six victims have come forward after being scammed by the group.

"We heard that at least 6 different sets of people came into a jewelry store with identical-looking jewelry for appraisal that is not gold and basically worthless. Please be cautious of these scams," added Rivera.

According to police, the scam is making its way over to Mathis and surrounding areas.

Officials are currently investigating this scam, and other law enforcement agencies are also on the lookout for scammers.

Police say if you are victim to this scam, or one similar, to please contact your local law enforcement agency.

