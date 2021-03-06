x
Sandbag distribution happening in Robstown to help residents prepare for more rain

The distribution starts at 11 a.m. at 603 E. Avenue A in Robstown.
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown residents who need a little help keeping floodwaters away from their home will have a chance to get free sandbags Thursday morning. 

The distribution starts at 11 a.m. at 603 E. Avenue A in Robstown. 

The distribution will be first come, first served. 

Rain is expected in the forecast until this weekend. 

