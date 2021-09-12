Sandbag distribution held to help residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Distribution will take place at 7402 Gulf Breeze Blvd and 149 Zahn Road, while supplies last.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Tropical Storm Nicholas draws near many precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of residents.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Corpus Christi, sandbags will be distributed today from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents are permitted to receive up to eight free sandbags per vehicle.

Distribution will take place at 7402 Gulf Breeze Blvd and 149 Zahn Road, while supplies last. Drivers are required to remain inside their vehicles while sandbags are being loaded.