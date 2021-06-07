City of Robstown prepares for expected flooding

Workers spent a majority of the night handing out sandbags to help residents stay ready.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — With several more inches of rain expected over the next few days, the City of Robstown is preparing for the potential of heavy flooding.

In fact, workers spent a majority of the night handing out sandbags to help residents stay ready. As soon as they opened, sandbags were piled into the back of cars.

The old show barn along Business Highway 77 turned into a distribution site for folks like Jimmy Cedillo who is worried about what's to come.

"It floods a lot here, so it's a good thing they are doing this," said Cedillo.

The city preparing plenty of sandbags to be handed out Tuesday night. There were an estimated 2,000 sandbags in the back of a trailer to be handed out.

"Streets here get all flooded, especially in front of the high school," said another resident who pulled up to get sandbags.

Residents know what can happen when it rains in Robstown.

Video from the aftermath of a downpour back in May shows the extent of high-water trouble.

Tuesday, a break in the clouds gave city workers a chance to prepare for this next bout of expected rain.

Among those onsite was Mayor Gilbert Gomez.

"They are predicting 8-12 inches of rain. I don't care what kind of drainage system you have, still going to get flooded," said Gomez.

Residents received four sandbags per car.

The Drainage District and Robstown Utility Systems also helping with the process.

